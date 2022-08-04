Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Safe has a total market cap of $273.03 million and $230,425.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $13.10 or 0.00057448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

