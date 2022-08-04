SafeMoon Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $25,529.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 97% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00632997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035279 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.