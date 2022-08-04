Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.47.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,635,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.