Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,588. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.