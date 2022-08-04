Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

CRM opened at $189.65 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $188.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,492,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,310,500. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

