Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $572,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

