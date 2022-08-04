Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $905.42

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 905.42 ($11.09) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($11.27). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 918 ($11.25), with a volume of 1,062,432 shares.

Sanne Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -204.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 905.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 908.27.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

