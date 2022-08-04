Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $17,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 854,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after buying an additional 226,027 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

