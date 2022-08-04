Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,434. Sapiens International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

