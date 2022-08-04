Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

SRPT stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.42% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,966 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

