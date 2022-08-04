Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $103.13 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 35897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $281,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

