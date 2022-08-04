Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.90

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.88 ($0.10). Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,128,348 shares trading hands.

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.90. The firm has a market cap of £88.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

About Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L)

(Get Rating)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.