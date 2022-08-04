Savix Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $68,377.16 and $65.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003876 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 159,153 coins and its circulating supply is 73,478 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

