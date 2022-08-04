Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $296.19

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.19 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.70). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 85,182 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £208.39 million and a P/E ratio of 709.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.25.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.