Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Raised by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,691. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

