Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.