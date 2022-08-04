Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,469. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

