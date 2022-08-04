Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

