Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.09. 11,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,913. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.