Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. 10,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

