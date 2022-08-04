Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Price Performance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $731.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.