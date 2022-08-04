Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $47,831,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,256,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 639,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

