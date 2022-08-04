Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.5 %

SEE stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $70.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

