Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CL King reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

WWW opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

