Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

NYSE IP opened at $42.61 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

