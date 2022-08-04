Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.61.

ENPH opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $298.97.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

