SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $0.71

SEEN (SEEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $499,902.46 and $1,191.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SEEN

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

