Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.55. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $161.44. 1,724,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

