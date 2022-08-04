Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) rose 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 333,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,997,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $870.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 39,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.