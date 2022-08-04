Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0008 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $40,794.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentivate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

