Serum Price Tops $0.94 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $248.11 million and $71.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.