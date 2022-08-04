ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 29.6% during the first quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 40,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 107.1% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $42,941,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.45. 25,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,057. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $12,372,256 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

