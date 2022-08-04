ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 352,886 shares traded.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 880.89.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

