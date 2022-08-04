Shapeways (SHPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Shapeways has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect Shapeways to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shapeways Price Performance
NYSE:SHPW opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Shapeways
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
