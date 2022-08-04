Shapeways (SHPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Shapeways has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect Shapeways to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHPW opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

