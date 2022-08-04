Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVB opened at $202.05 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.