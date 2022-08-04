Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

