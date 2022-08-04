Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 749 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

