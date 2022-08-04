Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 20,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

