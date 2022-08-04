Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

