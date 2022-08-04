Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atkore by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE ATKR opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

