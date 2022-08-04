Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,249,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,497 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

