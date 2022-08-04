Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 326 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MarineMax worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

