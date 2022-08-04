Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average of $239.67. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

