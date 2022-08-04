Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $825,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.05 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

