Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Invests $131,000 in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,318,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $6,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 1,339.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

CIFR stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

