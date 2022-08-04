Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.30.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

