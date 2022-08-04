Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.82) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.43) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

HSBC Price Performance

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 543.40 ($6.66) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,132.08.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at HSBC

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

