Short Interest in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Decreases By 17.8%

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Tobam purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 612,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

