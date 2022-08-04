Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expands By 26.8%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTX stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

