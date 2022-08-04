Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expands By 26.8%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AVTX stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

