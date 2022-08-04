Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Declines By 21.3%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Biglari by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biglari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BH traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.27. 1,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.82.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

About Biglari

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.